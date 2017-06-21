Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

St. Louis Scores 29 of the 32 Spots on Food Network’s “Best Food in Missouri”

June 21, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: BBQ, Beer, best, best of list, BLT, burger, Crown Candy, Dessert, food, Food Network, frozen custard, Gioia's Deli, Gooey Butter Cake, ice cream, Kaldi's, pasta, ribs, St. Louis, Ted Drewes, Toasted Ravioli

Food Network released a list of What To Eat In Missouri, and St. Louis takes all but three spots on the list of 32. Here are some of the highlights from the STL:

  • Let’s start with dessert! They mentioned Gooey Butter Cake at Kaldi’s, Doughnuts from Vincent Van Doughnuts, and the Darkness Croissant at La Patisserie Chouquette
  • We got the meats! From Crown Candy’s BLT, to Pork Steaks from Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions, Ribs from Bogart’s Smokehouse, and Carl’s Drive In Smashed Burger
  • Sammies? We have a lot of great ones, including The Hot Salami sandwich from Gioia’s Deli, and Mai Lee’s “Special” St. Paul Sandwich
  • Imo’s Pizza, and speaking of Provel cheese, they liked the Provel Whiz on the Mother Clucker sandwich at Byrd & Barrel 
  • They don’t leave Toasted Ravs off the list, either, and they say that BBQ joint Salt + Smoke have the best.
  • Charcuterie from Salume Beddu
  • Pastaria’s bucatini all’amatriciana
  • Red Hot Riplets (yes, they’re only available in STL!)
  • Drink Up! with Perennial’s Abraxas, Vess Soda and Fitz’s Root Beer
  • Frozen treats don’t get better than Ices Plain & Fancy’s Campfire S’mores Ice Cream…and no list would be complete without Ted Drewes’ Frozen Custard

See the whole list HERE

 

More from Phillips & Company Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live