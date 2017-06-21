St. Louis Scores 29 of the 32 Spots on Food Network’s “Best Food in Missouri”

Food Network released a list of What To Eat In Missouri, and St. Louis takes all but three spots on the list of 32. Here are some of the highlights from the STL:

Let’s start with dessert! They mentioned Gooey Butter Cake at Kaldi’s , Doughnuts from Vincent Van Doughnuts , and the Darkness Croissant at La Patisserie Chouquette

