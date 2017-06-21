St. Louis Scores 29 of the 32 Spots on Food Network’s “Best Food in Missouri”

Food Network released a list of What To Eat In Missouri, and St. Louis takes all but three spots on the list of 32. Here are some of the highlights from the STL:
- Let’s start with dessert! They mentioned Gooey Butter Cake at Kaldi’s, Doughnuts from Vincent Van Doughnuts, and the Darkness Croissant at La Patisserie Chouquette
- We got the meats! From Crown Candy’s BLT, to Pork Steaks from Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions, Ribs from Bogart’s Smokehouse, and Carl’s Drive In Smashed Burger
- Sammies? We have a lot of great ones, including The Hot Salami sandwich from Gioia’s Deli, and Mai Lee’s “Special” St. Paul Sandwich
- Imo’s Pizza, and speaking of Provel cheese, they liked the Provel Whiz on the Mother Clucker sandwich at Byrd & Barrel
- They don’t leave Toasted Ravs off the list, either, and they say that BBQ joint Salt + Smoke have the best.
- Charcuterie from Salume Beddu
- Pastaria’s bucatini all’amatriciana
- Red Hot Riplets (yes, they’re only available in STL!)
- Drink Up! with Perennial’s Abraxas, Vess Soda and Fitz’s Root Beer
- Frozen treats don’t get better than Ices Plain & Fancy’s Campfire S’mores Ice Cream…and no list would be complete without Ted Drewes’ Frozen Custard
See the whole list HERE