Photo: New St. Louis Blues Uniforms For 2017-18 Season

Our Blues, the entire NHL, are getting NEW uniforms for next season.

The NHL and adidas unveiled the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL home jerseys and uniforms for all 31 NHL teams, including the St. Louis Blues, which will make their on-ice debut with the 2017-18 season.

Blues fans can preorder new authentic home jerseys by calling 314-622-5495 or by visiting the True Blues Authentic Team Store at 1401 Clark Avenue at Brett Hull Way starting TOMORROW morning at 10 a.m. New authentic Blues away jerseys will be revealed and available for preorder on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. All new authentic blank jerseys start at $189. Fans can also sign up to be notified when jerseys are available to purchase in store at http://www.stlouisblues.com/adidas.