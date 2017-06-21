Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Name of New Diner 

Jill Devine June 21, 2017 11:42 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: breakfast, brunch, Chip and Joanna, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Food & Drink, lunch, Magnolia, Magnolia Table, Texas, Waco

Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed on Tuesday that they are getting closer to opening their new restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.

People reports that Joanna said their breakfast and lunch spot will take over the space previously inhabited by the Elite Cafe.

“Our family has so many great memories from Sunday brunches at the Elite, and judging by the walls on the inside of the building…I’m convinced that this place holds at least one memory for nearly everyone in Waco, Texas,” Joanna wrote.

The restaurant’s menu will include items such as Chip’s famous ham sandwich, eggs benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies.

Who wants to take a road trip to Waco with me?

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live