Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Name of New Diner 

Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed on Tuesday that they are getting closer to opening their new restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.

People reports that Joanna said their breakfast and lunch spot will take over the space previously inhabited by the Elite Cafe.

“Our family has so many great memories from Sunday brunches at the Elite, and judging by the walls on the inside of the building…I’m convinced that this place holds at least one memory for nearly everyone in Waco, Texas,” Joanna wrote.

The restaurant’s menu will include items such as Chip’s famous ham sandwich, eggs benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies.

