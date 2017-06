It is hard seeing your best friend fall in love. For so long they have been your go to person or when you just want to hang out and watch tv they are always there…… until they get MARRIED.

Check out this best man that was not okay with giving away his best friend.

He decided to photo bomb the couples wedding photos. Posing with the couple he playfully wore matching boots like the brides that said “I do” but it actually spelled out “I don’t”.

Check out the fun photos below: