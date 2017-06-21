Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line Reveal Collaboration

By Robyn Collins

Florida Georgia Line have gotten great at the collaboration game and this time they are teaming up with pop artist Bebe Rexha for a song on her new project, All Your Fault: Part 2 EP.

The upcoming track, “Meant to Be” was confirmed on twitter when Music News & Rumors tweeted about it, and Brian Kelley re-tweeted the message, saying “Truth.”

Bebe Rexha will release a song titled 'Meant to Be' featuring Florida Georgia Line on her upcoming EP, 'All Your Fa… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) June 19, 2017

Rexha has collaborated previously with David Guetta, G-Eazy, and others, while the chart-topping country duo have worked with a whole list of people from multiple genres.

For their FGL records, Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have worked with Jason Derulo, Nelly and Tim McGraw. They have also worked with the Chainsmokers, with a track appearing on the Chainsmokers’ project, Memories: Do Not Open.

The duo is currently on the road for their Smooth Tour, along with Nelly, Chris Lane and the Backstreet Boys joining them on some shows.