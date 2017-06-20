Video: Meet Adoptable Bear

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Bear is a shy 9-month-old puppy. She didn’t have human interaction when she was born, so it takes her a little bit to get use to humans. She breaks out of her shell when she’s around another dog, so if you currently have a dog looking for a playmate, Bear’s your girl!

