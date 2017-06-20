The Movies Your Kids Should See Before They Turn 11

A list of movies kids should see before they turn 11 includes…

An educational website called Into Film put together the list, choosing the movies based on how well they benefit a child’s development and creativity. They include, in no particular order…

“The Lion King”, “Toy Story”, “E.T.”, the original, animated version of “Beauty and the Beast”, “Mary Poppins”, “Shrek”, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, “The Lego Movie”, “Hook”, “Nanny McPhee”,

“Dumbo”, “The Secret Life of Pets”, “Night at the Museum”, “Free Willy”, “Babe”, “Star Wars”, “The Iron Giant”, “Coraline”, “Paddington”, “The Never-Ending Story”, “Up”, “Matilda”, “Space Jam”, “The Princess Bride”, and “Jumanji”.

Click Here to see more.