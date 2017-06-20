Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Cost Of Entertaining Your Kids This Summer

June 20, 2017 3:19 AM
Filed Under: cost, entertaining, kids, Phillips & Company, summer

To keep your kids entertained this summer, it’ll COST you…

According to a new survey, it costs an average of $495 to keep your kid happy and entertained over the summer.

That includes $319 on toys and activities to keep them occupied while they’re not in school. Plus another $176 to take them with you on trips and vacations. So it doesn’t even include stuff like extra money you have to spend on daycare or babysitters.

9% of parents said they start saving up for summer at least six months in advance. And 35% usually end up strapped for cash by August or September.

Almost two-thirds of parents start planning activities for their kids before summer hits. But 45% said they’re pretty much out of ideas by August.

The average parent said they suggest 13 different activities a week for their kids over the summer. And that’s still not enough. On average, kids are bored and don’t know what to do by about 1:30 every day.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live