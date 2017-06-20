The Cost Of Entertaining Your Kids This Summer

To keep your kids entertained this summer, it’ll COST you…

According to a new survey, it costs an average of $495 to keep your kid happy and entertained over the summer.

That includes $319 on toys and activities to keep them occupied while they’re not in school. Plus another $176 to take them with you on trips and vacations. So it doesn’t even include stuff like extra money you have to spend on daycare or babysitters.

9% of parents said they start saving up for summer at least six months in advance. And 35% usually end up strapped for cash by August or September.

Almost two-thirds of parents start planning activities for their kids before summer hits. But 45% said they’re pretty much out of ideas by August.

The average parent said they suggest 13 different activities a week for their kids over the summer. And that’s still not enough. On average, kids are bored and don’t know what to do by about 1:30 every day.

