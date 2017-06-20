Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Nearly Two-Thirds of Women Have Experienced Mommy-Shaming

Jill Devine June 20, 2017 10:32 AM By Jill Devine
The mommy-shaming needs to stop.  I just had this conversation with a friend of mine based on some stuff she saw on social media where moms were definitely not helping other moms … it was more like other moms criticizing other moms.

It’s so hypocritical because we teach our children to love one another and love their self, but then you see other women shame other women for what they are doing with their own children.

Nearly two-thirds of mothers report feeling “shamed” by people in their lives for the way they’re raising their children–especially by members of their own family, according to a new survey conducted by the University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The most common areas of criticism include discipline (70 percent), diet and nutrition (52 percent), sleep (46 percent), breast- versus bottle-feeding (39 percent), safety (20 percent), and child care (16 percent).

Criticism tends to come from a mom’s own parents (37 percent), a spouse or child’s other parent (36 percent) and in-laws (31 percent).

Fortunately, most moms seem to take the comments in stride, with 67 percent saying the criticism only makes them more confident in their parenting choices.

You may not agree with one mother’s parenting choices, but that doesn’t mean she should be shamed … even if you are a family member.  What may work for your child may not work for mine, but it’s not a green light to shame.  The negativity makes me sick to my stomach.

Click HERE to read more.

 

