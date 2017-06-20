Lorde is ‘Sorry’ for ‘Insensitive’ Comment Regarding Taylor Swift Friendship

By Annie Reuter

Lorde raised a few eyebrows recently when she compared her relationship with Taylor Swift to that of a friend with an autoimmune disease.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” Lorde told The Guardian. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Some people were offended by the comment and shared their displeasure with Lorde on Twitter.

“I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make,” one woman tweeted.

When she realized her mistake, Lorde apologized online for being “really insensitive.”

“Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless, I f—– up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry,” she wrote.

There. That should settle that, right? We’ll see.