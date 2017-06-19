The 16 Craziest Things People’s Dogs Have Actually Eaten

Deadspin columnist Drew Magary’s dog recently ate a bag of flour, so he decided to ask the website’s readers to email him the craziest things their pooches have ever devoured. Here are some of the most outrageous and/or hilarious answers are listed below:

*Hockey puck

*Bottle of fish oil pills

*Eighty buffalo wing bones

*Thirty Pop Tarts

*A two-pound ribeye steak, including the Ziploc bag it was stored in

*Full pack of cigarettes, half a leather wallet and my ID. He didn’t even throw up.

