Sleep Time And Happiness

June 19, 2017 2:56 AM
If you want to be HAPPY, sleep for…

A new survey found that if you want to be, quote, “perfectly happy,” you should sleep for exactly seven hours and six minutes.

If you want to be pretty happy, sleep for somewhere between six hours and 48 minutes to seven hours.

And if you sleep for anything less than six hours and 48 minutes, expect to be miserable.

The survey also found the ideal sleeping conditions: Make sure it’s mostly dark but not pitch black . . . it should be quiet but not totally silent . . . and you shouldn’t do work or play video games right before bed.

