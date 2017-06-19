Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Crotchless Jeans

June 19, 2017 3:28 AM
Filed Under: crotchless, Jeans, Phillips & Company

The latest jeans for sale are 100% CROTCHLESS??!!

It’s been a weird year for jeans. Companies have sold $425 jeans pre-stained with mud, ones that are totally see-through, ones with detachable legs that convert to jorts, and ones that reveal an adjustable amount of your behind.

And the newest jeans are TOTALLY CROTCHLESS.

jean Photo: Crotchless Jeans

A French company called Y/Project made jeans that are basically a denim belt with a few straps that attach to the legs, so your entire pelvic region is completely uncovered.

And they can be yours for $570.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live