Photo: Crotchless Jeans

The latest jeans for sale are 100% CROTCHLESS??!!

It’s been a weird year for jeans. Companies have sold $425 jeans pre-stained with mud, ones that are totally see-through, ones with detachable legs that convert to jorts, and ones that reveal an adjustable amount of your behind.

And the newest jeans are TOTALLY CROTCHLESS.

A French company called Y/Project made jeans that are basically a denim belt with a few straps that attach to the legs, so your entire pelvic region is completely uncovered.

And they can be yours for $570.

