Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Michael Phelps Is Racing a Great White Shark

Jill Devine June 19, 2017 10:52 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Discovery Channel, Great White Shark, Instagram, michael phelps, shark, shark week, swim, Swimming, The Discovery Channel

 

Michael Phelps will be racing a Great White Shark for the Discovery Channel.  It’s part of the programming for this year’s ‘Shark Week’.

It’s going to be called the “Great Gold vs. Great White” and the press release says, quote,

“[Sharks] are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet.  [Michael Phelps] is our greatest champion to ever get in the water.  But he has one competition left to win.  An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before.  Phelps v. Shark . . . the race is on!”

 

There aren’t any details on how the race will be set up, so not sure if they’ll be swimming in the same place, let alone at the same time.

The “race” might have just filmed in South Africa.  Last week, Michael posted a photo of a shark:

 

The race will air on Sunday, July 23rd, which is also the first day of Shark Week.

Will you watch?

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live