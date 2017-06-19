Michael Phelps Is Racing a Great White Shark

Michael Phelps will be racing a Great White Shark for the Discovery Channel. It’s part of the programming for this year’s ‘Shark Week’.

It’s going to be called the “Great Gold vs. Great White” and the press release says, quote,

“[Sharks] are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet. [Michael Phelps] is our greatest champion to ever get in the water. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. Phelps v. Shark . . . the race is on!”

There aren’t any details on how the race will be set up, so not sure if they’ll be swimming in the same place, let alone at the same time.

The “race” might have just filmed in South Africa. Last week, Michael posted a photo of a shark:

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

The race will air on Sunday, July 23rd, which is also the first day of Shark Week.

Will you watch?