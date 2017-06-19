Kevin The Intern’s Weekend In Five Photos

Here’s how Kevin the Intern spent his Father’s Day weekend.

If you’ve ever wondered how the “stars” of Phillips & Company spend their weekend, then we have a treat for you. Here’s Kevin the Intern’s weekend recapped in just FIVE photos.

Friday –

“I got my weekend started by getting an EARLY Father’s Day gift… The Hoover Cruise Cordless Vacuum!

(I think somebody wanted me to do some cleaning for her LuLaRoe party.) It was then off to Kennedy’s final softball game of the season. (The Outlaws WON by the way by something like 17 to 12.) And then back home to try on some LuLaRue leggings and show off the FREE outfits Sara got for hosting the party.

Saturday –

The morning started off with Jackson trying out his SICK dance moves.

And then it was off to Shiloh, Illinois for an Ashley HomeStore remote where the highlight was a listener telling me that I WASN’T as fat as she thought.

My evening was spent enjoying a Father’s Day dinner with the GREATEST in laws in the world.

Sunday –

I got some NEW socks and an “Incredible (Hulk) Dad” t-shirt for Father’s Day. I then spent the early afternoon at Raging Rivers with the family. After I took Kennedy to violin lessons, I stopped by St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton to thank some important dads in my life – Dad, Grampa Clarence, and Great-Grampa Joe. I then spent the evening watching “Cars 3” with Jackson and Kennedy. (It’s not as good as “Cars”, but better than “Cars 2”.)

That was my weekend, and I can’t wait for NEXT weekend already!”

