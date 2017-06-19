Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (June 16-18)

The Morning Show is starting something new…recapping our weekend in 5 photos. This weekend for me was all about curlers, Atari, and DAD!

My daughter had her first dance recital this weekend. Putting her hair in foam curlers brought back so many memories from my childhood.

Then the recital…she loved every second of it (even if she didn’t do all the moves – and with the little ones I think that’s the best part!)

This was taken by the 4YO pictured above – Ryan busted out the Atari this weekend and played a bunch of old school games with our 8YO.

Ryan’s birthday is in a couple of weeks, and some coworkers bought him a membership to Sock Fancy,described as an “awesomely random sock subscription.”

We spent part of Father’s Day in Forest Park. We rented a paddleboat and all took turns pedaling around the water. Here’s the fam at the bottom of Art Hill in the Grand Basin.