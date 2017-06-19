Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (June 16-18)

June 19, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: 5 Photos, Phillips and Company, Photos

The Morning Show is starting something new…recapping our weekend in 5 photos. This weekend for me was all about curlers, Atari, and DAD!

 

My daughter had her first dance recital this weekend. Putting her hair in foam curlers brought back so many memories from my childhood.

image2 1 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (June 16 18)

Then the recital…she loved every second of it (even if she didn’t do all the moves – and with the little ones I think that’s the best part!)

image1 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (June 16 18)

This was taken by the 4YO pictured above – Ryan busted out the Atari this weekend and played a bunch of old school games with our 8YO.

image3 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (June 16 18)

Ryan’s birthday is in a couple of weeks, and some coworkers bought him a membership to Sock Fancy,described as an “awesomely random sock subscription.”

image4 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (June 16 18)

We spent part of Father’s Day in Forest Park. We rented a paddleboat and all took turns pedaling around the water. Here’s the fam at the bottom of Art Hill in the Grand Basin.

image5 e1497875058404 Jens Weekend in 5 Photos (June 16 18)

More from Phillips & Company Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live