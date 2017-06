Haim has released the studio version of their track “Little of Your Love.”

The song got its live debut when the sisters performed on Saturday Night Live back in May.

The cut is our latest listen to the band’s highly-anticipated sophomore album Something To Tell You, which arrives on July 7. The group had previously released “Right Now,” and “Want You Back.”

Check out “Little of Your Love” below.