Coca-Cola As Tanning Oil?

June 19, 2017 2:45 AM
People are using Coca-Cola as TANNING OIL, and they really SHOULD NOT!

There’s a new trend where people who don’t have tanning oil improvise by putting COCA-COLA all over their bodies before they go out in the sun.

And they say the caramel color in the Coke helps bronze them up good and quick.

Unfortunately, it’s a terrible idea.

Coke contains a lot of chemicals, but none of them provide any SPF protection, so you’re really just accelerating the chance of BURNING your skin and potentially even developing skin cancer down the line.

