Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

St. Louis Voices

Jill Devine June 18, 2017 7:00 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: PSA, St. Louis Voices, Youth and Family Center

Paul Faber, Executive Director for the Youth & Family Center (YFC), joined me for another edition of St. Louis Voices.

YFC mission

YFC’s mission helps youth, families and older adults attain self-sustaining lives by providing innovative social, educational and recreational resources and to serve as an anchor for the near north side of St. Louis.

“Cruising to Cape Town, South Africa” FUNraiser is 5 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2017.  Guests will enjoy delicious African cuisine and exhilarating dance/musical performances to the African drumbeat.  The “Fund-A-Need” and a Live auction features Cape Town’s “Land of the Big Five” art pieces by the YFC Summer Enrichment Art Class, facilitated by St. Louis Artist Guild and specially created South African jewelry designs by Sage Chic Jewelry.

Click here to learn more and to get your ticket.

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live