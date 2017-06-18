Paul Faber, Executive Director for the Youth & Family Center (YFC), joined me for another edition of St. Louis Voices.

YFC mission

YFC’s mission helps youth, families and older adults attain self-sustaining lives by providing innovative social, educational and recreational resources and to serve as an anchor for the near north side of St. Louis.

“Cruising to Cape Town, South Africa” FUNraiser is 5 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2017. Guests will enjoy delicious African cuisine and exhilarating dance/musical performances to the African drumbeat. The “Fund-A-Need” and a Live auction features Cape Town’s “Land of the Big Five” art pieces by the YFC Summer Enrichment Art Class, facilitated by St. Louis Artist Guild and specially created South African jewelry designs by Sage Chic Jewelry.

Click here to learn more and to get your ticket.