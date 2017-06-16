Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

VIDEO: MLB Father’s Day Tribute to Jack Buck

June 16, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Father's Day, jack buck, Joe Buck, John O'Leary, MLB, St. Louis Cardinals, Viral video

This Father’s Day weekend, Major League Baseball will explore the relationship between longtime Cardinals announcer Jack Buck and St. Louisan and motivational speaker John O’Leary.

The short documentary, narrated by Joe Buck, tells the story that so many St. Louisans already know about O’Leary. John was severely burned as a child – over 95% of his body – and Jack Buck would visit him in the hospital. Buck not only motivated John to get rehabilitate from him burns, but made good on a promise to hold a John O’Leary Day at the Ballpark if John got better. The two remained friends for the rest of Jack Buck’s life. John details their relationship in his book “On Fire“, and discusses Jack Buck in his motivational talks.

You can watch the MLB video here:

http://m.mlb.com/video/v1501773283/jack-and-the-kid-the-story-of-john-oleary

 

