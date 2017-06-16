The Time Wasted Making Basic Decisions

You waste more time than you think on small decisions every day.

According to a new survey, the average person wastes TWO YEARS and NINE MONTHS of their life making basic decisions.

You make 14 small decisions every day, and they take a little over an hour total. That winds up costing you about 16-and-a-half days a year. And over the 60 or so years of your adult life, that adds up to more than 1,000 days, or almost two years and nine months.

So what little decisions are we wasting our lives on? Here are the 10 that suck up the most total time…

Figuring out what presents to buy . . . figuring out what to wear . . . figuring out what to eat . . . choosing what to watch on TV or Netflix . . . figuring out what to do on trips . . . picking what to eat at a restaurant . . . packing for trips . . . deciding whether or not to buy something . . . picking what book to read next . . . and figuring out your schedule.

