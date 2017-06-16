Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The States That Are Worst At Using Vacation Days

June 16, 2017 3:25 AM
A new study found which states are the WORST about using their vacation days.

Americans have a CHRONIC problem with not using vacation days, and a new study ranked all 50 states on how much vacation time they’re not using.

The state where people are the WORST about taking time off is Idaho . . . only 22% of them use up all of their vacation days!

The rest of the 10 states that are worst about using their vacation time are: New Hampshire . . . Alaska . . . South Dakota . . . Oklahoma . . . Montana . . . Wyoming . . . Nebraska . . . Kansas . . . and Vermont.

On the other end, the BEST state is Maine, where 62% of people use all of their vacation time.

The rest of the 10 best states about using their time off are: Hawaii . . . Arizona . . . Alabama . . . Wisconsin . . . Arkansas . . . Pennsylvania . . . Michigan . . . Tennessee . . . and Louisiana.

Illinois and Missouri have about HALF of people using all their vacation time.

