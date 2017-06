What’s your favorite VEGETABLE?

A new survey asked people to name their favorite vegetable, and kale came in DEAD LAST. It got less than 1% of the vote. Here are the 10 most popular vegetables…

1. Broccoli.

2. Corn.

3. Tomatoes.

4. Mushrooms.

5. Carrots.

6. Peas.

7. Brussels sprouts.

8. Cauliflower.

9. Asparagus.

10. Green beans.

