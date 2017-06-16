Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Annoying Things That Roommates Do

June 16, 2017 3:55 AM
Here are the most ANNOYING things that roommates do.

A new survey asked people to name the most annoying things that their roommates do. Here are the top 10…

1. Eating your food. 87% of people say your roommate shouldn’t do it.

2. Leaving hair in the drain, 86%.

3. Using your shampoo, 78%.

4. Leaving a mess in the common areas, 75%.

5. Leaving dishes in the sink, 70%.

6. Not taking out the garbage until it’s overflowing, 62%.

7. Paying the same amount as you even if they have a bigger bedroom, 61%.

8. Being too loud, 53%.

9. Trying to be your friend when you don’t want that kind of relationship, 33%.

10. Having loud sex, 19%.

