The Most Annoying Things That Roommates Do

A new survey asked people to name the most annoying things that their roommates do. Here are the top 10…
1. Eating your food. 87% of people say your roommate shouldn’t do it.
2. Leaving hair in the drain, 86%.
3. Using your shampoo, 78%.
4. Leaving a mess in the common areas, 75%.
5. Leaving dishes in the sink, 70%.
6. Not taking out the garbage until it’s overflowing, 62%.
7. Paying the same amount as you even if they have a bigger bedroom, 61%.
8. Being too loud, 53%.
9. Trying to be your friend when you don’t want that kind of relationship, 33%.
10. Having loud sex, 19%.
