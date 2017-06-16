Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Proposal at Thirty Seconds to Mars Concert in St. Louis

June 16, 2017 4:50 AM
Filed Under: Jared Leto, marriage proposal, Missouri, St. Charles, thirty seconds to mars, Viral video

Tuesday, June 13th  The Muse and Thirty Seconds to Mars performed at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and it was a very special night for one St. Louis couple.

Dan Jones, of St. Charles Missouri proposed to his girlfriend Jenifer in front of the entire Thirty Seconds to Mars audience.  Jared Leto helped a little…and spoiler alert she said YES!

We got the chance to catch up with the newly engaged couple and ask them how the entire process happened from start to finish.

Listen and watch the entire proposal video here:

