Lorde Announces Concert Dates in St. Louis

LORDE has announced her 2018 North American tour dates and will be stopping in St. Louis!

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10am.

LORDE will be performing in St. Louis, MO at Chaifetz Arena on March 2, 2018.

Lorde has been heating up festival stages all season with acclaimed performances at Coachella, Governors Ball and most recently, Bonnaroo. Garnering praise from fans and critics alike with UPROXX noting that “her voice was impeccable, and she brimmed with confidence as she strutted across the stage” and Billboard concluding that “Lorde can deliver…” She continues to headline marquee festivals across the globe this year including anticipated performances at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, and more.

Click here for more ticket information here.