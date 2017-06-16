Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Listen To Win Tickets To Margaritaville Night at Busch Stadium

June 16, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: St. Louis Cardinals

Win: A pair of tickets to the Cardinals game on Friday, June 23, 2017 and vouchers for the Margaritaville inspired t-shirt

Contest Ends: Sunday, June 18, 2017

Listen to Y98 all weekend, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Busch Stadium.

Each winner will receive a pair of vouchers for a Margaritaville inspired Cardinals t-shirt. Let the Cardinals transport you to paradise for the 2ndannual Margaritaville Night at Busch Stadium. Come early for a pregame concert featuring the Boat Drunks. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Jimmy Buffett’s charity, Singing for Change.

Tickets for the game are on sale, go to Cardinals.com/theme for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, June 18, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

