How Much Each State Spends On A Wedding Gift

Here’s how much people spend on a wedding gift in each state.

How much should you spend on a wedding present? A website called Tendr tracked how much users in all 50 states gave as wedding gifts last year, and the average was $160.

The state where people spent the most was Vermont at a whopping $245. And the rest of the top five were also in the northeast: Rhode Island, $235 . . . Connecticut, $200 . . . New Jersey, $198 . . . and New York, $191.

If you’re heading to a wedding this summer in Arkansas, Indiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Idaho, or Kansas, you’re in luck. All those states averaged less than $100. Arkansas was the lowest at $73.

People in Illinois spend about $190 on a wedding gift, where people in Missouri spend only $109.

