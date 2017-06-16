Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

How Much Each State Spends On A Wedding Gift

June 16, 2017 4:12 AM
Filed Under: each, Gift, how, Much, Phillips & Company, spends, State, wedding

Here’s how much people spend on a wedding gift in each state.

How much should you spend on a wedding present? A website called Tendr tracked how much users in all 50 states gave as wedding gifts last year, and the average was $160.

The state where people spent the most was Vermont at a whopping $245. And the rest of the top five were also in the northeast: Rhode Island, $235 . . . Connecticut, $200 . . . New Jersey, $198 . . . and New York, $191.

If you’re heading to a wedding this summer in Arkansas, Indiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Idaho, or Kansas, you’re in luck. All those states averaged less than $100. Arkansas was the lowest at $73.

People in Illinois spend about $190 on a wedding gift, where people in Missouri spend only $109.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live