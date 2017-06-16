Dad Deals on Father’s Day

Father’s Day weekend is just about here, and businesses all over the country are thanking dads with free food and other special discounts and deals.

Tons of local attractions offer free entrance for dads on Father’s Day, so check your family’s favorite spots for deals.

Pasta House Company: Dad’s receive a free order of spaghetti with meat sauce and a free cheesecake cupcake with a paying adult.

Syberg’s On Market: Bring Dad by this Sunday and receive a free beer and appetizer* Ask your server for details. Bring Dad by this Sunday and receive a free beer and appetizer* Ask your server for details.

Molly’s in Soulard : Bring Dad in for Brunch! Dad will get a FREE bloody mary, cocktail, or beer of his choice.

The Melting Pot: Opening at noon and offering the $32 Father’s Feast all day long. Plus Dads, enjoy a frosty cold Opening at noon and offering the $32 Father’s Feast all day long. Plus Dads, enjoy a frosty cold Schlafly Beer for free!

Pi Pizzeria: Enjoy $3.14 Pi Schlafly Common and Sangria Cocktails with pops. Also, buy a Large Pizza and dad gets a free slice of Apple Pi! (Dine-in, full service locations only) Enjoy $3.14 Pi Schlafly Common and Sangria Cocktails with pops. Also, buy a Large Pizza and dad gets a free slice of Apple Pi! (Dine-in, full service locations only)

Firehouse Subs: Show this coupon on Father’s Day and get a free medium sub when you purchase another medium or large sub, plus a side and a drink.

Hooters: Buy any 10 wings on Father’s Day, and dads get 10 boneless wings for free.

Hotshots: On Father’s Day, dads get a choice of free burger, small order or wings, or 9-inch one-topping pizza at this Missouri-based sports bar-and-grill chain.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Eat at Ruth’s Chris on Father’s Day and dads get a $25 dining card good for a future visit.

Cardinals Baseball Tickets: This Father’s Day give your dad the gift of baseball with these all-inclusive tickets for games in August and September as low as $75!