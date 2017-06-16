Americans Gave a Record $390 Billion to Charity Last Year

With all the negativity happening around us, any time I can tell you something positive … I jump on the chance.

The Giving Institute just released their annual study on how much people gave to charity last year and it was UP almost 3%! Americans donated just over $390 BILLION in 2016 and that’s an all-time record.

72% of it came from individual donations. The other 28% came from foundations, estates, and corporations.

$123 billion went to churches and religious groups, another $60 billion went toward education, and $47 billion went to charities that deal with “human services.” That includes things like food banks, homeless shelters, and youth groups.

Another $33 billion went to healthcare groups. Over $18 billion went to the arts, up more than 6% from 2015 and $11 billion went to animal rights or environmental groups, up about 7%.

If you donated to ANY charitable organization last year, thank you.