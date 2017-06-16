Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Americans Gave a Record $390 Billion to Charity Last Year

Jill Devine June 16, 2017 11:10 AM By Jill Devine
With all the negativity happening around us, any time I can tell you something positive … I jump on the chance.

The Giving Institute just released their annual study on how much people gave to charity last year and it was UP almost 3%!  Americans donated just over $390 BILLION in 2016 and that’s an all-time record.

72% of it came from individual donations.  The other 28% came from foundations, estates, and corporations.

$123 billion went to churches and religious groups, another $60 billion went toward education, and $47 billion went to charities that deal with “human services.”  That includes things like food banks, homeless shelters, and youth groups.

Another $33 billion went to healthcare groups.  Over $18 billion went to the arts, up more than 6% from 2015 and $11 billion went to animal rights or environmental groups, up about 7%.

If you donated to ANY charitable organization last year, thank you.

