2-Year-Old Mistakes Bride for Princess From Her Favorite Book

A toddler in Seattle recently had a magical day when she ran into a woman she believed to be a real-life princess.

According to Buzzfeed, Shandace and Scott Robertson were taking wedding photos in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood when they were approached by a young mother and her daughter, who was holding a book featuring a woman who looked like Shandace and was wearing a white dress on the cover.

“It was her princess book, and she would sit and pretend to read it,” the mom, who decided to remain anonymous, recalls. “She showed me the book and was like, ‘Look, there she is!’” After introducing herself to the little girl, Shandace took some pictures with her young fan.

The little girl’s mom has confirmed that she’s since printed the photos and that Shandace is now referred to as “Princess of Ballard” in their home.

How adorable is that?!?!?!?