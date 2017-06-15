Lots of road trips happen during the summer and a question has been posed to road trippers – what’s the best burger to eat on a road trip?

On Eater, one writer says it’s In-N-Out, while another argues for Whataburger. (California vs. Texas, essentially.)

“It’s fresh and consistent. It’s super affordable. It’s usually pretty quick. And you don’t feel like falling asleep afterwards,” writes the In-N-Out proponent

The Whataburger’s supporter argues that the chain’s bags are sturdier than In-N-Out’s, therefore making it easier to eat in the car.

I just want an In-N-Out burger in the St. Louis area, PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!