The Best And Worst States For Working Dads

June 15, 2017 2:25 AM
A new study found the BEST and WORST states for working dads.

A new study ranked the states from the best place for working dads to the worst. They used 22 factors, including the length of the average work day and commute, childcare costs, school quality, and men’s overall health.

The 10 best states for working dads are: Connecticut . . . Minnesota . . . Vermont . . . Massachusetts . . . New Jersey . . . Rhode Island . . . Delaware . . . Wisconsin . . . New Hampshire . . . and Utah.

And the bottom 10 are: Mississippi . . . Nevada . . . West Virginia . . . New Mexico . . . Louisiana . . . Alabama . . . Idaho . . . Arkansas . . . Georgia . . . and Arizona.

Illinois came in 14th, while Missouri ranked 31st.

