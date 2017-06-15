Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Democrats Pray For Republicans

June 15, 2017 3:52 AM
After yesterday’s horrible shooting at the House Republican baseball team’s practice, House Democrats were photographed praying for the victims on the baseball field.

A 66-year-old man from Belleville, Illinois opened fire at a Congressional baseball team practice near D.C. yesterday. Four people were shot, including Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise. The gunman was shot by police and died in custody. As of last night, Scalise was still in critical condition.

After the shooting, House Democrats, who were practicing on a different baseball diamond a few blocks away, were photographed praying for the victims on the baseball field.

