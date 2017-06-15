Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Feel Right at Home in STL

June 15, 2017 4:25 PM
Most artists that go on tour have to live out of a tour bus or leave their family at home for the road.

Not John Legend & Chrissy Teigen!

The power couple have been traveling together with baby Luna and staying in Airbnb’s while Legend has been on tour.

According to TMZ, Legend has stayed in Tennessee, Washington and Missouri and the family most recently crashed at a Kansas City estate that goes for $10k per night. Check out photos of home here. 

Legend is scheduled to perform in St. Louis tonight at The Fabulous Fox Theatre, and we can only imagine where in St. Louis they could be staying.

Today he posted a cute family video on Instagram thanking Airbnb for their sweet bungalow complete with a kitchen, a backyard, and a swinging patio couch!!

