Guy Gets Surprised by Constantine Maroulis!

June 15, 2017 11:19 AM
Guy got a little surprise this morning when one of his “idols” walked through the studio door!

Constantine Maroulis, season four American Idol contestant and currently Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar made a special visit to meet one of his biggest fans… Guy Phillips!

Maroulis will be starring in the broadway show Jesus Christ Superstar at The Muny this weekend and also just released a new single called, “All About You”.

Watch the full interview of what you can expect to see at The Muny and what is coming soon from Constantine Maroulis.

For information about the dates and times for Jesus Christ Superstar click here.

