Ex-Dance Moms Star Maddie Ziegler Is “Happy” She Moved On

Do you remember former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler? She was the “star” of the show and one of the better dancers on that show, if not the best.

In a new interview, Maddie says she’s “happy” she has moved on from the show. “The show was a really stressful time,” the 14-year-old admits. “I just didn’t want to deal with all of the drama anymore.” There was a ton of drama and it couldn’t have been good for the kids to witness. I worry that the kids on that show will think it’s ok to talk to others like their moms talked to other adults.

Maddie goes on to say that she’s glad she’s now in the position “to step out and do my own thing and be myself.” “But I am thankful for the experience,” she adds. “And I miss dancing with the girls.”

Since leaving the show, Maddie has starred in music videos and toured with Sia and served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. She is currently working on a memoir called The Maddie Diaries.

I think she’s doing just fine not being on Dance Moms any more.