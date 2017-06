A pair of “Back to the Future 2” Self-Lacing shoes sold for $53,000!

Last year, Nike actually made pairs of Air Mags, the self-lacing sneakers that were still SCIENCE FICTION when Michael J. Fox put a pair of them on in “Back to the Future 2” in 1989.

Well, a pair just hit the auction block and sold for $53,000. That’s thought to be a world record for a collectible sneaker sold at a public auction.