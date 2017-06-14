Six Flags St. Louis Holds Mid-Season Job Fairs

For those still looking for a summer job, Six Flags St. Louis has one that is just right for you. An extended season, added special events and more guests programs than ever before means more positions to fill to provide park patrons with a great experience. Six Flags is looking for an additional 400 team members to fulfill the roles in Ride Operations, Culinary Services, Warehouse, Park Services, Games, Lifeguard Team and Security. In addition, the park has limited leadership opportunities with a hiring bonus for Security Officers.

Six Flags offers many benefits including competitive wages up to $10 per hour based on position, unlimited admission for employees, free tickets for family and friends, exclusive Team Member Events, scholarship opportunities and flexible scheduling which is great for students, teachers, retirees or anyone looking for a second job or a job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application at www.sixflagsjobs.com and then attend one of the park’s upcoming Job Fairs.

WHEN:

Fridays and Saturdays, June 16 & 17 and June 23 & 24…12 noon – 5:00

Applicants can also visit us online at www.sixflagsjobs.com or call the Human Resources Office

at (636) 938-5300 x6313 for more information.

WHERE:

Human Resources building at Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

HOW:

Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online at www.sixflagsjobs.com before coming to the Job Fairs to expedite the interview process. All applicants should be prepared to interview the day of and in most cases they will know if they are being hired.