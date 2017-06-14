Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Shawn Mendes Refuses to Give Man Autograph

Jill Devine June 14, 2017 10:33 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: autograph, fan, Shawn Mendes

Video has emerged of Shawn Mendes refusing to give a man an autograph because he suspects he will sell it.

The clip shows a man repeatedly asking Shawn to sign an autograph for his sister.  Eventually, he talks to the man’s sister (or someone) on the phone and agrees to sign the autograph.

The response to Shawn’s’ behavior has been mixed. Some applauded him for being cautious and showing concern over his young fan potentially being exploited. However, critics accused him of being a diva and publicly humiliating a man for no reason.

Here’s the video:

Thoughts?

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live