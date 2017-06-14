Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jennie Garth Is Down for a “90210” Reboot

June 14, 2017
Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the beloved ‘90s drama Beverly Hills, 90210, is a huge fan of all the TV show reboots that are happening right now.

“I love it,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “People our age and older, and even young people, they love a reboot.” Jenny goes on to say that she would definitely be interested in partaking in a 90210 remake. “I love all my old castmates, working with them again would be amazing,” she gushes. “What a great thing to do. It would just have to be the right coming together of all the minds that need to come together.”

She adds that even though the series has been off the air for 17 years, her and co-star Tori Spelling are still very good friends.

Beverly Hills, 90210 was MY show when I was in high school.  My friends and I would gather at one of my best friends’ house and watch all the drama unfold in the 90210!  I will still watch re-runs when they are on.

 

 

