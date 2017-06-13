Video: Meet Adoptable Dominic

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Dominic is the sweetest boy! I’m shocked he’s not in his forever home already. He’s good with kids, cats, and other dogs. He’s absolutely beautiful and would make a great addition to any family. Just make sure you have plenty of toys on hand!

