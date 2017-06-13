Van Morrison Joins Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

By Hayden Wright

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival will tour the country this summer featuring Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crowe and more. Nelson recently announced five September dates in addition to the earlier stops, beginning September 8 in Holmdel, NJ. For the September 10 engagement in Hershey, PA, Nelson recruited Van Morrison to join the lineup.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Van’s for as long as I can remember. I’m thrilled to be with him on this incredible lineup in Hershey,” Nelson said in a statement. The show marks Morrison’s only scheduled East Coast performance in 2017.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Here’s the full lineup for all dates of the Outlaw Music Festival:

September 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Blackberry Smoke

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Eric Church

Sheryl Crow

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle K