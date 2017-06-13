The Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2017

“Forbes” just released the ‘Celebrity 100′, its annual list of the top-earning celebrities.

Diddy is the top-earning celebrity on this year’s Forbes.com “Celebrity 100”.

That may seem strange since it’s been seven years since his last studio album, but he makes almost all his money from his other business ventures, like his Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka, a sports drink, and a TV network.

And apparently, those things are VERY profitable, because he’s banked $130 million over the past year. That DOES include some music-related money from his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Beyoncé is second with earnings of $105 million. Here’s the Top 20:

1. Diddy, $130 million

2. Beyoncé, $105 million

3. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, $95 million

4. Drake, $94 million

5. Soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million

6. The Weeknd, $92 million

7. Howard Stern, $90 million

8. Coldplay, $88 million

9. Mystery novelist James Patterson, $87 million

10. LeBron James, $86 million

11. A tie between Guns N’ Roses and Rush Limbaugh, both with $84 million

13. Justin Bieber, $83.5 million

14. Soccer player Lionel Messi, $80 million

15. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million

16. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million

17. Bruce Springsteen, $75 million

18. A tie between Adele and Jerry Seinfeld, both with $69 million

20. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

