Here is a list of baby names that are promised to be very UNIQUE.

Researchers at Nameberry have combiled a list of names that were NOT USED ONCE for newborns in 2016.

Here are just a few from their list of 124.

For the girls…

Bee, Capucine, Circe, Dancer, Franny, Hester, Louisiana, Minette, Tally, Venetia, and Zephyrine.

For the boys…

Bard, Drummer, Gulliver, Humphrey, Kermit, Roone, Spike, Thoreau, Unberto, and Whistler.

Click Here to see more.