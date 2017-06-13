The Most Important Invention From Each State

What are the MOST important inventions from each state?

Researchers in Kansas recently put together a list of each state’s best invention that’s made the biggest impact on the world.

It’s debatable, but the Internet might be the MOST important invention on the list. A professor at M.I.T. in Massachusetts came up with it in the late ’80s.

A few more big ones include the iPhone, California . . . the personal computer, Florida . . . the cotton gin, Georgia . . . the TV, Idaho . . . the assembly line, Michigan . . . the ATOM BOMB, New Mexico . . . the credit card, New York . . . the airplane, North Carolina . . . the automobile, Ohio . . . the vacuum cleaner, Missouri . . . and the cell phone, Illinois.

