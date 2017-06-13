63% of women think a DAD BOD is sexier than muscles!

According to a new survey, 69% of women think a “dad bod” is sexy, and 63% prefer a dad bod over a guy who’s in crazy good shape.

The study defined “dad bod” as, quote, “relatively fit, but neither lean nor muscular.” So not TOO chubby, but also not ripped or even toned at all.

Here are four more stats from the survey…

1. 78% of women think a dad bod is a sign that a guy’s comfortable in his own skin.

2. 47% of women agreed the “dad bod” is the new six-pack. So a little extra padding is in style right now.

3. 80% of women said they’d be proud to be married to a guy with a dad bod.

4. 92% of married men with a dad bod said they’re HAPPY with their marriage. 86% are happy with their life in general. And 61% said they’re proud of their body.

