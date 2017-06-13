Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Dad Bod

June 13, 2017 2:25 AM
Filed Under: bod, Dad, Phillips & Company

63% of women think a DAD BOD is sexier than muscles!

According to a new survey, 69% of women think a “dad bod” is sexy, and 63% prefer a dad bod over a guy who’s in crazy good shape.

The study defined “dad bod” as, quote, “relatively fit, but neither lean nor muscular.” So not TOO chubby, but also not ripped or even toned at all.

Here are four more stats from the survey…

1. 78% of women think a dad bod is a sign that a guy’s comfortable in his own skin.

2. 47% of women agreed the “dad bod” is the new six-pack. So a little extra padding is in style right now.

3. 80% of women said they’d be proud to be married to a guy with a dad bod.

4. 92% of married men with a dad bod said they’re HAPPY with their marriage. 86% are happy with their life in general. And 61% said they’re proud of their body.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live