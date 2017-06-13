Sheryl Crow Releases ‘Halfway There’ Music Video Featuring Gary Clark Jr.

Sheryl Crow has released the music video for her song “Halfway There,” which features Gary Clark Jr.

“The idea of the song is that even though you may drive a big Chevy truck and I drive my hybrid, or you may wear designer clothes and I wear ripped jeans, that doesn’t mean we don’t want the same things in life and the same things for our kids in the future,” Crow says of the track. “The message is we need to agree to disagree and just try and meet halfway there.”

The globe-trotting clip features Crow visiting Washington DC, The Kremlin and the Great Wall of China among other exotic locales.

Check out the Sheryl’s latest below.