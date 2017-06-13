Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

“Rolling Stone’s” Essential LGBTQ Pride Songs

June 13, 2017 1:59 AM
Since June is Pride Month, “Rolling Stone” put out a list of ‘The 25 Essential LGBTQ Pride Songs.’

1. “I Feel Love”, Donna Summer, 1977

2. “YMCA”, The Village People, 1978

3. “It’s Raining Men”, The Weather Girls, 1983

4. “Vogue”, Madonna, 1990

5. “Come to My Window”, Melissa Etheridge, 1993

6. “Take Your Mama”, Scissor Sisters, 2004

7. “Born This Way”, Lady Gaga, 2011

8. “Closer”, Tegan and Sara, 2013

9. “On the Regular”, Shamir, 2015

10. “Alive”, Sia, 2016

