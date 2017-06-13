Listen to Pharrells’ ‘There’s Something Special’ from ‘Despicable Me 3’

By Abby Hassler

Pharrell Williams debuted the second new and original track from Illumination Entertainment’s Despicable Me 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) today (June 13). Williams released “Yellow Light” for the soundtrack earlier this month.

“There’s Something Special” is a sweet lullaby that highlights Gru and Lucy’s love for their three daughters throughout the film. The movie hits theaters June 30.

Listen to “There’s Something Special” below.

Despicable Me 3 Tracklist:

1. Yellow Light – Pharrell Williams

2. Hug Me – Pharrell Williams feat. Trey Parker

3. Bad – Michael Jackson

4. Take On Me – a-ha

5. Papa Mama Loca Pipa – The Minions

6. There’s Something Special – Pharrell Williams

7. Tiki Tiki Babeloo – The Minions

8. Freedom – Pharrell Williams

9. Doowit – Pharrell Williams

10. 99 Luftballoons – Nena

11. Into The Groove – Madonna

12. Chuck Berry – Pharrell Williams

13. Fun, Fun, Fun – Pharrell Williams

14. Despicable Me – Pharrell Williams

15. Despicable Me 3 Score Suite – Heitor Pereira

16. Malatikalano Polatina – The Minions